Nathan MacKinnon will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars play at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Fancy a wager on MacKinnon in the Avalanche-Stars game? Use our stats and information below.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -105)

1.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

MacKinnon has averaged 22:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +8).

MacKinnon has scored a goal in a game 16 times this year over 38 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

MacKinnon has a point in 31 games this season (out of 38), including multiple points 20 times.

In 27 of 38 games this year, MacKinnon has registered an assist, and in 13 of those matches recorded two or more.

MacKinnon's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

The implied probability of MacKinnon going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 65.4%.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+19) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 38 Games 5 61 Points 3 20 Goals 3 41 Assists 0

