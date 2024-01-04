Should you wager on Nathan MacKinnon to find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars meet up on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

MacKinnon stats and insights

  • In 16 of 38 games this season, MacKinnon has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Stars this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • MacKinnon has picked up five goals and 20 assists on the power play.
  • He has an 11.8% shooting percentage, attempting 4.4 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have given up 110 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

MacKinnon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Islanders 3 1 2 23:09 Home W 5-4 OT
12/31/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 25:50 Home W 3-1
12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:37 Away W 2-1
12/27/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 24:36 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 21:51 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 5 4 1 22:51 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:26 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 4 2 2 21:07 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 2 0 2 25:38 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 20:53 Home W 5-1

Avalanche vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

