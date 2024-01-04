The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game against the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Miles Wood score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Miles Wood score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Wood stats and insights

In six of 38 games this season, Wood has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Stars this season in one game (three shots).

Wood has zero points on the power play.

Wood averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.8%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 110 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Wood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Islanders 0 0 0 13:46 Home W 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:48 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:48 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:21 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:49 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 13:45 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:01 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 14:45 Home W 5-1

Avalanche vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.