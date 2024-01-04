There is high school basketball action in Marshall County, South Dakota today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marshall County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Redfield High School at Britton-Hecla High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 4

4:00 PM CT on January 4 Location: Britton, SD

Britton, SD How to Stream: Watch Here

Summit High School at Langford Area School