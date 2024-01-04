For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Logan O'Connor a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

O'Connor has scored in five of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.

O'Connor has no points on the power play.

O'Connor averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 110 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Islanders 1 0 1 13:05 Home W 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:41 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 15:39 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 15:13 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:37 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:44 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 5-1

Avalanche vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

