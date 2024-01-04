On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Dallas Stars. Is Josh Manson going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Manson stats and insights

  • In four of 35 games this season, Manson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Manson has no points on the power play.
  • Manson averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.3%.

Stars defensive stats

  • On defense, the Stars are allowing 110 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Manson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Islanders 0 0 0 17:48 Home W 5-4 OT
12/31/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 18:25 Home W 3-1
12/29/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:58 Away W 2-1
12/27/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:47 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 19:27 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:39 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:27 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:23 Home W 5-1

Avalanche vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

