Will Jonathan Drouin Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 4?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jonathan Drouin a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Drouin stats and insights
- In six of 36 games this season, Drouin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (two shots).
- On the power play, Drouin has accumulated two goals and four assists.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are conceding 110 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Drouin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|21:38
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/31/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/29/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|17:56
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|17:18
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|15:11
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|16:27
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|18:18
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|18:27
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|14:00
|Home
|W 5-1
Avalanche vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
