Will Joel Kiviranta Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 4?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game against the Dallas Stars is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Joel Kiviranta find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Kiviranta stats and insights
- In two of 23 games this season, Kiviranta has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.
- Kiviranta has no points on the power play.
- Kiviranta averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are conceding 110 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Kiviranta recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:29
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/31/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|4:56
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/29/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|7:28
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:06
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:28
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:10
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|7:59
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Home
|L 5-2
Avalanche vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
