In the upcoming matchup against the Dallas Stars, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Fredrik Olofsson to score a goal for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

Olofsson has scored in three of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.

Olofsson has no points on the power play.

Olofsson's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Islanders 0 0 0 8:58 Home W 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 5:09 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:51 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:04 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 8:12 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:04 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 8:52 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:21 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:43 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 10:48 Home W 5-1

Avalanche vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

