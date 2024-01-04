Fall River County, SD High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Fall River County, South Dakota, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Fall River County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bennett County High School at Hot Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Hot Springs, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edgemont School at Crawford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Crawford, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
