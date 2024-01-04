On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Cale Makar going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Makar stats and insights

Makar has scored in eight of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

On the power play, Makar has accumulated four goals and 16 assists.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 110 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Makar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Islanders 3 0 3 26:11 Home W 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 25:12 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 24:45 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 25:55 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:59 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 2 0 2 28:26 Home W 6-4 12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:21 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 23:20 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:51 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:10 Home L 4-2

Avalanche vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

