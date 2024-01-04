The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Venue: Frost Bank Center

Bucks vs. Spurs Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Bucks 125 - Spurs 114

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Spurs

  • Pick ATS: Bucks (- 9.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-10.3)
  • Pick OU: Under (249.5)
  • Computer Predicted Total: 239.1
  • The Bucks have had more success against the spread than the Spurs this year, recording an ATS record of 15-19-0, compared to the 13-20-0 mark of the Spurs.
  • As a 9.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, San Antonio is 5-7 against the spread compared to the 3-7 ATS record Milwaukee racks up as a 9.5-point favorite.
  • Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 64.7% of the time this season (22 out of 34), which is more often than San Antonio's games have (21 out of 33).
  • The Bucks have a .727 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (24-9) this season while the Spurs have a .125 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-28).

Bucks Performance Insights

  • The Bucks have a top-five offense this year, ranking second-best in the league with 124.8 points per game. On defense, they rank 24th with 119.7 points allowed per contest.
  • Milwaukee is 11th in the NBA with 44.5 rebounds per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 20th with 44 rebounds allowed per game.
  • So far this year, the Bucks rank 12th in the league in assists, averaging 26.4 per game.
  • Milwaukee, who ranks 15th in the league with 13 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.5 turnovers per contest, which is third-worst in the NBA.
  • The Bucks are draining 14.3 treys per game (seventh-ranked in league). They own a 38% shooting percentage (sixth-ranked) from downtown.

Spurs Performance Insights

  • The Spurs are the fifth-worst squad in the NBA in points scored (110.9 per game) and fourth-worst in points allowed (122.8).
  • In 2023-24, San Antonio is 22nd in the NBA in rebounds (43 per game) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (46.8).
  • At 29 assists per game, the Spurs are fourth-best in the league.
  • In 2023-24, San Antonio is third-worst in the league in turnovers committed (15 per game) and 19th in turnovers forced (12.9).
  • The Spurs are 14th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.7 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (34.2%).

