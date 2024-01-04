The Dallas Stars (22-10-4) host the Colorado Avalanche (24-11-3, winners of three in a row) at American Airlines Center. The matchup on Thursday, January 4 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW.

Avalanche vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-130) Avalanche (+110) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have been an underdog in three games this season, and won one (33.3%).

Colorado has played as an underdog of +110 or more one time this season and lost that game.

The Avalanche have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Colorado and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in 20 of 38 games this season.

Avalanche vs Stars Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Avalanche Total (Rank) 129 (4th) Goals 138 (2nd) 110 (12th) Goals Allowed 114 (15th) 23 (17th) Power Play Goals 35 (3rd) 17 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (14th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Colorado went 4-5-0 against the spread and 7-2-1 straight up.

Five of Colorado's past 10 games have hit the over.

The Avalanche have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

In the last 10 matchups, Avalanche's games have had an average of 9.8 goals, 0.9 more than their season-long average.

The Avalanche have scored the second-most goals (138 goals, 3.6 per game) in the league.

The Avalanche's 114 total goals conceded (3.0 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

They have a +24 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.

