Thursday's NHL lineup includes a contest between the favored Dallas Stars (22-10-4, -130 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Colorado Avalanche (24-11-3, +110 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW.

Avalanche vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Avalanche vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs. Stars Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 23 of 36 games this season.

The Stars are 21-12 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Avalanche have been an underdog in three games this season, with one upset win (33.3%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Dallas is 18-8 (winning 69.2% of the time).

Colorado has had moneyline odds of +110 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 1-8 8-2-0 6.4 4.2 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 4.2 3 5 17.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 4-5 5-5-0 6.5 3.9 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.9 2.7 15 41.7% Record as ML Favorite 7-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 1 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 7-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

