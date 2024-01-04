How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars will host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, January 4, with the Avalanche having won three consecutive games.
You can watch along on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW to see the Stars meet the Avalanche.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Avalanche vs Stars Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|Avalanche
|6-3 COL
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche's total of 114 goals conceded (three per game) is 15th in the NHL.
- The Avalanche are second in the league in scoring (138 goals, 3.6 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 39 goals over that time.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|38
|20
|41
|61
|43
|20
|48.7%
|Mikko Rantanen
|38
|19
|28
|47
|20
|21
|53%
|Cale Makar
|33
|8
|36
|44
|20
|32
|-
|Valeri Nichushkin
|36
|19
|19
|38
|17
|17
|50%
|Devon Toews
|38
|6
|16
|22
|24
|25
|-
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have conceded 110 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Stars' 129 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Stars have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- Defensively, the Stars have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 42 goals during that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|36
|12
|25
|37
|24
|23
|-
|Joe Pavelski
|36
|14
|20
|34
|27
|13
|50.7%
|Roope Hintz
|34
|15
|18
|33
|11
|8
|54%
|Matt Duchene
|35
|11
|21
|32
|20
|17
|56.5%
|Mason Marchment
|36
|13
|14
|27
|23
|26
|50%
