The South Dakota Coyotes (11-4) aim to continue a three-game road winning streak at the Montana Grizzlies (8-3) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 9:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

South Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Summit Games

South Dakota vs. Montana Scoring Comparison

The Coyotes score an average of 75.7 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 66.2 the Grizzlies give up.

When it scores more than 66.2 points, South Dakota is 11-1.

Montana is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 75.7 points.

The Grizzlies average 10.9 more points per game (74.0) than the Coyotes give up (63.1).

When Montana puts up more than 63.1 points, it is 8-2.

South Dakota is 10-2 when allowing fewer than 74.0 points.

The Grizzlies are making 44.8% of their shots from the field, 6.7% higher than the Coyotes concede to opponents (38.1%).

The Coyotes make 45.5% of their shots from the field, just 2.5% more than the Grizzlies' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Dakota Leaders

Grace Larkins: 17.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)

17.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58) Tori Deperry: 10.1 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

10.1 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Kendall Holmes: 10.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (26-for-75)

10.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (26-for-75) Nicole Avila-Ambrosi: 5.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)

5.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45) Alexi Hempe: 6.5 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (18-for-53)

South Dakota Schedule