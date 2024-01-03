The Eastern Washington Eagles (6-7) are favored by 6.5 points against the South Dakota Coyotes (8-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Summit League Network. The matchup's over/under is 154.5.

South Dakota vs. Eastern Washington Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Vermillion, South Dakota

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Coyote Sports Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Eastern Washington -6.5 154.5

Coyotes Betting Records & Stats

South Dakota has played four games this season that have gone over 154.5 combined points scored.

South Dakota's games this season have had an average of 151.3 points, 3.2 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this season, South Dakota has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Eastern Washington has had more success against the spread than South Dakota this year, tallying an ATS record of 8-3-0, compared to the 5-5-0 mark of South Dakota.

South Dakota vs. Eastern Washington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Washington 4 36.4% 77.1 154.1 72.0 146.3 148.8 South Dakota 4 36.4% 77.0 154.1 74.3 146.3 146.7

Additional South Dakota Insights & Trends

The Coyotes score 5.0 more points per game (77.0) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (72.0).

When it scores more than 72.0 points, South Dakota is 2-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

South Dakota vs. Eastern Washington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Washington 8-3-0 2-0 7-4-0 South Dakota 5-5-0 2-2 5-6-0

South Dakota vs. Eastern Washington Home/Away Splits

Eastern Washington South Dakota 4-0 Home Record 4-2 2-7 Away Record 2-4 2-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 94.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.3 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.8 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

