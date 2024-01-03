South Dakota vs. Eastern Washington January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Washington Eagles (4-6) face the South Dakota Coyotes (7-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. This clash will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
South Dakota vs. Eastern Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
South Dakota Players to Watch
- Lahat Thioune: 14.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bostyn Holt: 11.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Paul Bruns: 10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Max Burchill: 7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaac Bruns: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Eastern Washington Players to Watch
- Cedric Coward: 12.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- LeJuan Watts: 9.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ethan Price: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Casey Jones: 10.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jake Kyman: 11.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
South Dakota vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison
|South Dakota Rank
|South Dakota AVG
|Eastern Washington AVG
|Eastern Washington Rank
|71st
|80.3
|Points Scored
|75.8
|166th
|298th
|76.1
|Points Allowed
|74.5
|269th
|32nd
|41.5
|Rebounds
|33.6
|293rd
|57th
|11.0
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|325th
|136th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|9.0
|64th
|197th
|13.3
|Assists
|18.4
|15th
|304th
|13.5
|Turnovers
|13.7
|314th
