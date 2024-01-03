The Eastern Washington Eagles (4-6) face the South Dakota Coyotes (7-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. This clash will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

South Dakota vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Dakota Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota Players to Watch

  • Lahat Thioune: 14.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Bostyn Holt: 11.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Paul Bruns: 10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Max Burchill: 7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Isaac Bruns: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

  • Cedric Coward: 12.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • LeJuan Watts: 9.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ethan Price: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Casey Jones: 10.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jake Kyman: 11.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Dakota vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison

South Dakota Rank South Dakota AVG Eastern Washington AVG Eastern Washington Rank
71st 80.3 Points Scored 75.8 166th
298th 76.1 Points Allowed 74.5 269th
32nd 41.5 Rebounds 33.6 293rd
57th 11.0 Off. Rebounds 6.9 325th
136th 8.0 3pt Made 9.0 64th
197th 13.3 Assists 18.4 15th
304th 13.5 Turnovers 13.7 314th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.