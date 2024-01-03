How to Watch South Dakota State vs. Weber State on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Weber State Wildcats (9-4) will be looking to build on a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Dee Events Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Dakota State vs. Weber State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
- Montana vs North Dakota State (8:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Eastern Washington vs South Dakota (8:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Northern Arizona vs Omaha (8:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Northern Colorado vs North Dakota (8:00 PM ET | January 3)
- St. Thomas vs Idaho (9:00 PM ET | January 3)
- UMKC vs Sacramento State (9:00 PM ET | January 3)
South Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Jackrabbits' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (41.8%).
- South Dakota State is 7-5 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Jackrabbits are the 158th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 346th.
- The Jackrabbits score 15.3 more points per game (75.1) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (59.8).
- South Dakota State is 7-7 when it scores more than 59.8 points.
South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, South Dakota State put up 78.5 points per game last season, 11.9 more than it averaged on the road (66.6).
- The Jackrabbits allowed 68.3 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 away.
- Beyond the arc, South Dakota State made fewer triples away (6.3 per game) than at home (9.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.6%) than at home (40.6%) as well.
South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Wyoming
|L 78-65
|Don Haskins Center
|12/21/2023
|Norfolk State
|L 84-65
|Don Haskins Center
|12/31/2023
|North Dakota
|W 80-61
|Frost Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Weber State
|-
|Dee Events Center
|1/6/2024
|Montana State
|-
|Frost Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ St. Thomas
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
