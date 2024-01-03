The Weber State Wildcats (9-4) will be looking to build on a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Dee Events Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Dakota State vs. Weber State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

South Dakota State Stats Insights

  • The Jackrabbits' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (41.8%).
  • South Dakota State is 7-5 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Jackrabbits are the 158th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 346th.
  • The Jackrabbits score 15.3 more points per game (75.1) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (59.8).
  • South Dakota State is 7-7 when it scores more than 59.8 points.

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, South Dakota State put up 78.5 points per game last season, 11.9 more than it averaged on the road (66.6).
  • The Jackrabbits allowed 68.3 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 away.
  • Beyond the arc, South Dakota State made fewer triples away (6.3 per game) than at home (9.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.6%) than at home (40.6%) as well.

South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Wyoming L 78-65 Don Haskins Center
12/21/2023 Norfolk State L 84-65 Don Haskins Center
12/31/2023 North Dakota W 80-61 Frost Arena
1/3/2024 @ Weber State - Dee Events Center
1/6/2024 Montana State - Frost Arena
1/11/2024 @ St. Thomas - Schoenecker Arena

