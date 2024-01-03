The Weber State Wildcats (9-4) are 6.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Dee Events Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 141.5 points.

South Dakota State vs. Weber State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ogden, Utah

Ogden, Utah Venue: Dee Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Weber State -6.5 141.5

Jackrabbits Betting Records & Stats

South Dakota State has combined with its opponent to score more than 141.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

The average over/under for South Dakota State's outings this season is 145.9, 4.4 more points than this game's total.

South Dakota State has gone 5-5-0 ATS this year.

South Dakota State (5-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 5.6% less often than Weber State (5-4-0) this year.

South Dakota State vs. Weber State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Weber State 3 33.3% 76.5 151.6 59.8 130.6 132.8 South Dakota State 7 70% 75.1 151.6 70.8 130.6 144.0

Additional South Dakota State Insights & Trends

The Jackrabbits' 75.1 points per game are 15.3 more points than the 59.8 the Wildcats allow.

South Dakota State is 5-5 against the spread and 7-7 overall when it scores more than 59.8 points.

South Dakota State vs. Weber State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Weber State 5-4-0 2-0 3-6-0 South Dakota State 5-5-0 1-1 5-5-0

South Dakota State vs. Weber State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Weber State South Dakota State 8-4 Home Record 10-2 8-8 Away Record 6-9 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 63.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

