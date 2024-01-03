The Weber State Wildcats (6-4) face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 airing on ESPN+.

South Dakota State vs. Weber State Game Information

South Dakota State Players to Watch

  • Zeke Mayo: 17.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Charlie Easley: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • William Kyle III: 11.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Kalen Garry: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Luke Appel: 10.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Weber State Players to Watch

  • Dillon Jones: 18.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Steven Verplancken Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Blaise Threatt: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Alex Tew: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dyson Koehler: 8.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

South Dakota State vs. Weber State Stat Comparison

Weber State Rank Weber State AVG South Dakota State AVG South Dakota State Rank
244th 72.6 Points Scored 75.5 179th
12th 61.1 Points Allowed 70.5 170th
306th 33.2 Rebounds 37.9 131st
341st 6.7 Off. Rebounds 8.7 222nd
136th 8.0 3pt Made 9.2 53rd
302nd 11.6 Assists 12.7 235th
20th 9.3 Turnovers 11.3 134th

