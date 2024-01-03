Wednesday's contest that pits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-5) versus the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-3) at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-66 in favor of South Dakota State. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Jackrabbits secured a 74-53 win over North Dakota.

South Dakota State vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

South Dakota State vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 68, Northern Arizona 66

South Dakota State Schedule Analysis

The Jackrabbits defeated the Arkansas State Red Wolves in a 55-42 win on November 6. It was their best victory of the season.

The Jackrabbits have four losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Lumberjacks are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most victories.

South Dakota State 2023-24 Best Wins

55-42 at home over Arkansas State (No. 156) on November 6

78-59 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 177) on December 9

55-38 on the road over UT Martin (No. 213) on November 18

74-53 on the road over North Dakota (No. 328) on December 31

72-42 at home over South Carolina State (No. 344) on November 24

South Dakota State Leaders

Brooklyn Meyer: 15.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 BLK, 51.4 FG%

15.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 BLK, 51.4 FG% Tori Nelson: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.8 BLK, 39 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.8 BLK, 39 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Madison Mathiowetz: 9.8 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

9.8 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44) Paige Meyer: 13.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

13.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) Madysen Vlastuin: 6.6 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (22-for-49)

South Dakota State Performance Insights

The Jackrabbits' +65 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.8 points per game (221st in college basketball) while giving up 58.3 per outing (74th in college basketball).

The Jackrabbits are putting up more points at home (70.4 per game) than on the road (59).

At home, South Dakota State allows 53 points per game. Away, it concedes 62.1.

