South Dakota vs. Montana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 3
Wednesday's contest between the Montana Grizzlies (8-3) and South Dakota Coyotes (11-4) going head-to-head at Dahlberg Arena has a projected final score of 71-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Montana, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on January 3.
The Coyotes head into this matchup on the heels of a 77-71 win over Omaha on Sunday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
South Dakota vs. Montana Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Dakota vs. Montana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Montana 71, South Dakota 66
South Dakota Schedule Analysis
- The Coyotes' signature win of the season came against the DePaul Blue Demons, a top 100 team (No. 77), according to our computer rankings. The Coyotes picked up the 83-71 neutral-site win on November 18.
- The Coyotes have three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
South Dakota 2023-24 Best Wins
- 83-71 over DePaul (No. 77) on November 18
- 84-65 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 177) on November 29
- 78-73 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 195) on December 3
- 80-74 on the road over UT Martin (No. 213) on December 16
- 72-59 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 224) on November 14
South Dakota Leaders
- Grace Larkins: 17.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)
- Tori Deperry: 10.1 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Kendall Holmes: 10.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (26-for-75)
- Nicole Avila-Ambrosi: 5.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)
- Alexi Hempe: 6.5 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (18-for-53)
South Dakota Performance Insights
- The Coyotes' +189 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.7 points per game (65th in college basketball) while allowing 63.1 per outing (159th in college basketball).
- At home, the Coyotes score 83.7 points per game. Away, they score 72.5.
- South Dakota is conceding fewer points at home (56.1 per game) than on the road (74.8).
- While the Coyotes are putting up 75.7 points per game in 2023-24, they have bettered that mark over their past 10 games, producing 78.8 a contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.