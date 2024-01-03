A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Creighton Bluejays (10-2) host the UConn Huskies (10-3) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Bluejays are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Huskies, victors in six in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: SNY

Creighton vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies put up an average of 82.8 points per game, 21.1 more points than the 61.7 the Bluejays allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 61.7 points, UConn is 10-3.
  • Creighton's record is 10-2 when it allows fewer than 82.8 points.
  • The Bluejays average 75 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 62.5 the Huskies give up.
  • When Creighton totals more than 62.5 points, it is 8-1.
  • UConn is 10-0 when giving up fewer than 75 points.
  • This season the Bluejays are shooting 44.2% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Huskies give up.
  • The Huskies make 50.9% of their shots from the field, 10.2% higher than the Bluejays' defensive field-goal percentage.

Creighton Leaders

  • Emma Ronsiek: 18.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)
  • Lauren Jensen: 17 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44 FG%, 32 3PT% (24-for-75)
  • Morgan Maly: 14.7 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 31 3PT% (27-for-87)
  • Mallory Brake: 4.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.9 FG%
  • Molly Mogensen: 7.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)

UConn Leaders

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Drake W 89-78 Knapp Center
12/21/2023 South Dakota State W 58-46 D.J. Sokol Arena
12/30/2023 St. John's (NY) W 67-56 D.J. Sokol Arena
1/3/2024 UConn - D.J. Sokol Arena
1/6/2024 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
1/10/2024 Butler - D.J. Sokol Arena

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Butler W 88-62 XL Center
12/20/2023 @ Toronto Metropolitan W 111-34 Mattamy Athletic Centre
12/31/2023 Marquette W 95-64 XL Center
1/3/2024 @ Creighton - D.J. Sokol Arena
1/7/2024 @ Georgetown - McDonough Gymnasium
1/10/2024 Providence - XL Center

