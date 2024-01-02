On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche clash with the New York Islanders. Is Ryan Johansen going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansen stats and insights

In nine of 37 games this season, Johansen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has scored two goals against the Islanders this season in one game (five shots).

Johansen has picked up four goals and one assist on the power play.

Johansen's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are allowing 116 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Johansen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:12 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 2 1 1 13:32 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:14 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:10 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:15 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 12:36 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:00 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 6-5

Avalanche vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

