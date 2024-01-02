Will Ryan Johansen Score a Goal Against the Islanders on January 2?
On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche clash with the New York Islanders. Is Ryan Johansen going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Johansen stats and insights
- In nine of 37 games this season, Johansen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has scored two goals against the Islanders this season in one game (five shots).
- Johansen has picked up four goals and one assist on the power play.
- Johansen's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are allowing 116 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.
Johansen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|14:12
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/29/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|13:32
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|12:36
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:00
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Home
|W 6-5
Avalanche vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
