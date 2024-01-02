The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the New York Islanders is set for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Ross Colton score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Colton stats and insights

Colton has scored in eight of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Islanders this season in one game (six shots).

Colton has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 12.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 116 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Colton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 11:16 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 15:17 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:24 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 13:47 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:09 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:33 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 11:28 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:40 Home L 4-2

Avalanche vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

