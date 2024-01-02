The Colorado Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen among them, face the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. If you're considering a bet on Rantanen against the Islanders, we have plenty of info to help.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

1.5 points (Over odds: +100)

1.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

Rantanen's plus-minus this season, in 22:46 per game on the ice, is +2.

In 16 of 37 games this year, Rantanen has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Rantanen has a point in 25 games this season (out of 37), including multiple points 13 times.

In 19 of 37 games this season, Rantanen has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Rantanen's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Rantanen has an implied probability of 63.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 116 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 37 Games 3 45 Points 6 19 Goals 2 26 Assists 4

