For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Kurtis MacDermid a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000

MacDermid stats and insights

MacDermid has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

MacDermid has zero points on the power play.

MacDermid's shooting percentage is 28.6%, and he averages 0.2 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 116 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.3 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

MacDermid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 4:23 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 4:22 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 4:07 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 6:00 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 3:08 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 4:25 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:09 Home W 6-2 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 3:24 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 2:42 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 6:28 Home W 3-2

Avalanche vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

