Can we count on Fredrik Olofsson finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche clash with the New York Islanders at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

  • Olofsson has scored in three of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Islanders this season in one game (one shot).
  • Olofsson has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 9.4% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 116 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 5:09 Home W 3-1
12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:51 Away W 2-1
12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:04 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 8:12 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:04 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 8:52 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:21 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:43 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 10:48 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 11:21 Home W 6-5

Avalanche vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

