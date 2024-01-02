Devon Toews will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and New York Islanders play on Tuesday at Ball Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Toews' props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Devon Toews vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Toews Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Toews has averaged 24:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

Toews has a goal in five of 37 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Toews has registered a point in a game 19 times this season over 37 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Toews has an assist in 15 of 37 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Toews has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Toews having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Toews Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 116 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 37 Games 3 21 Points 2 5 Goals 0 16 Assists 2

