Should you wager on Cale Makar to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the New York Islanders go head to head on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Makar stats and insights

Makar has scored in eight of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.

Makar has picked up four goals and 14 assists on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 8.5% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 116 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Makar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 25:12 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 24:45 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 25:55 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:59 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 2 0 2 28:26 Home W 6-4 12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:21 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 23:20 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:51 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:10 Home L 4-2 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 25:03 Away L 4-3 SO

Avalanche vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

