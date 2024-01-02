For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Ben Meyers a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Ben Meyers score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Meyers stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Meyers scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

Meyers has zero points on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 116 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.3 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

