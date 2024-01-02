Having taken six straight on home ice, the Colorado Avalanche host the New York Islanders on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the action on ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN as the Avalanche and the Islanders hit the ice.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs Islanders Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/24/2023 Islanders Avalanche 7-4 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have allowed 110 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in NHL action in goals against.

The Avalanche score the second-most goals in the NHL (133 total, 3.6 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) over that span.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 37 19 39 58 42 19 48.6% Mikko Rantanen 37 19 26 45 19 21 53.2% Cale Makar 32 8 33 41 19 30 - Valeri Nichushkin 35 17 19 36 17 16 50% Devon Toews 37 5 16 21 24 23 -

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders give up 3.2 goals per game (116 in total), 19th in the NHL.

The Islanders have 109 goals this season (3.0 per game), 19th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Islanders have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Islanders have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Islanders Key Players