How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having taken six straight on home ice, the Colorado Avalanche host the New York Islanders on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Watch the action on ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN as the Avalanche and the Islanders hit the ice.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche vs Islanders Additional Info
|Avalanche vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Islanders Prediction
|Avalanche vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
|Avalanche vs Islanders Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Avalanche vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/24/2023
|Islanders
|Avalanche
|7-4 COL
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have allowed 110 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Avalanche score the second-most goals in the NHL (133 total, 3.6 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) over that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|37
|19
|39
|58
|42
|19
|48.6%
|Mikko Rantanen
|37
|19
|26
|45
|19
|21
|53.2%
|Cale Makar
|32
|8
|33
|41
|19
|30
|-
|Valeri Nichushkin
|35
|17
|19
|36
|17
|16
|50%
|Devon Toews
|37
|5
|16
|21
|24
|23
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders give up 3.2 goals per game (116 in total), 19th in the NHL.
- The Islanders have 109 goals this season (3.0 per game), 19th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Islanders have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Islanders have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mathew Barzal
|35
|10
|26
|36
|43
|42
|38.1%
|Noah Dobson
|36
|7
|28
|35
|31
|17
|-
|Bo Horvat
|35
|14
|21
|35
|18
|13
|48.2%
|Brock Nelson
|36
|15
|14
|29
|15
|18
|48.1%
|Kyle Palmieri
|36
|9
|12
|21
|17
|6
|40%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.