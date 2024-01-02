Can we count on Andrew Cogliano finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche clash with the New York Islanders at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Cogliano stats and insights

Cogliano has scored in three of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Cogliano has zero points on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 116 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Cogliano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:51 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:02 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:55 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:20 Home W 4-1 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 11:52 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:44 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:06 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 9:59 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:52 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:40 Home L 4-2

Avalanche vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

