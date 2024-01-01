Nuggets vs. Hornets January 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, January 1, 2024, the Denver Nuggets (18-10) play the Charlotte Hornets (7-18) at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSSE.
Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ALT, BSSE
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic posts 26.3 points, 12.3 boards and 9.4 assists per contest, shooting 53.8% from the field and 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. posts 16.5 points, 7.9 boards and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Aaron Gordon posts 13.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- Reggie Jackson averages 13.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 boards.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope posts 10.5 points, 2.0 boards and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Gordon Hayward is averaging 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He's also draining 46.6% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per game.
- On a per-game basis, Terry Rozier gets the Hornets 23.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Hornets are receiving 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from P.J. Washington this year.
- Mark Williams is putting up 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is draining 64.9% of his shots from the floor (fourth in NBA).
- Brandon Miller gets the Hornets 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Nuggets vs. Hornets Stat Comparison
|Nuggets
|Hornets
|115.3
|Points Avg.
|111
|110.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|120.7
|49%
|Field Goal %
|46.9%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|35.8%
