How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 17
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Minnesota Vikings (7-8) and the Green Bay Packers (7-8) play on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in a clash of NFC North foes.
We provide more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: NBC
Vikings Insights
- The Vikings put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Packers allow (22.1).
- The Vikings collect 350.2 yards per game, only 2.7 fewer than the 352.9 the Packers allow per outing.
- This season, Minnesota rushes for 42.8 fewer yards per game (93.1) than Green Bay allows per outing (135.9).
- The Vikings have turned the ball over 14 more times (30 total) than the Packers have forced a turnover (16) this season.
Vikings Home Performance
- The Vikings' average points scored in home games (20.6) is lower than their overall average (20.9). But their average points allowed at home (21.9) is higher than overall (19.9).
- At home, the Vikings accumulate 377.9 yards per game and concede 337.3. That's more than they gain (350.2) and allow (320.9) overall.
- Minnesota accumulates 302.1 passing yards per game in home games (45.0 more than its overall average), and concedes 257.1 at home (31.6 more than overall).
- The Vikings' average rushing yards gained (75.7) and conceded (80.1) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 93.1 and 95.4, respectively.
- The Vikings convert 39.8% of third downs at home (0.2% lower than their overall average), and give up 44.8% at home (3.7% higher than overall).
Vikings Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/10/2023
|at Las Vegas
|W 3-0
|FOX
|12/16/2023
|at Cincinnati
|L 27-24
|NFL Network
|12/24/2023
|Detroit
|L 30-24
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|NBC
|1/7/2024
|at Detroit
|-
|-
