South Dakota vs. Omaha December 31 Tickets & Start Time
The Omaha Mavericks (6-6, 0-0 Summit League) face a fellow Summit League team, the South Dakota Coyotes (7-4, 0-0 Summit League), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS Sports Network.
South Dakota vs. Omaha Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
South Dakota Players to Watch
- Lahat Thioune: 14.1 PTS, 9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bostyn Holt: 11.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Paul Bruns: 10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Max Burchill: 7.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaac Bruns: 9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Omaha Players to Watch
- Frankie Fidler: 15.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Davis: 9.9 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Marquel Sutton: 10.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tony Osburn: 8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Grant Stubblefield: 5.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
South Dakota vs. Omaha Stat Comparison
|South Dakota Rank
|South Dakota AVG
|Omaha AVG
|Omaha Rank
|63rd
|80.6
|Points Scored
|73.8
|216th
|258th
|74.3
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|149th
|20th
|42.5
|Rebounds
|33.8
|284th
|32nd
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|291st
|139th
|8
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|176th
|13.7
|Assists
|10.7
|332nd
|299th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|11.3
|137th
