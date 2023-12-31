The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) are welcoming in the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-6, 0-1 Summit League) for a matchup of Summit League foes at Frost Arena, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota
  • TV: Summit League Network

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

South Dakota State Stats Insights

  • The Jackrabbits make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Hawks have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
  • South Dakota State is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Jackrabbits are the 165th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fightin' Hawks rank 151st.
  • The Jackrabbits record 5.2 more points per game (74.7) than the Fightin' Hawks give up (69.5).
  • South Dakota State has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 69.5 points.

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • South Dakota State posted 78.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 66.6 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Jackrabbits surrendered 68.3 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 71.9.
  • In home games, South Dakota State sunk 3.4 more treys per game (9.7) than when playing on the road (6.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to in road games (30.6%).

South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 Mayville State W 94-62 Frost Arena
12/20/2023 Wyoming L 78-65 Don Haskins Center
12/21/2023 Norfolk State L 84-65 Don Haskins Center
12/31/2023 North Dakota - Frost Arena
1/3/2024 @ Weber State - Dee Events Center
1/6/2024 Montana State - Frost Arena

