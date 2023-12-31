Sunday's game between the South Dakota Coyotes (10-4) and the Omaha Mavericks (4-8) at Baxter Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-67, heavily favoring South Dakota to secure the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 31.

The Coyotes' most recent contest was an 84-69 loss to North Dakota State on Friday.

South Dakota vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

South Dakota vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 81, Omaha 67

Other Summit Predictions

South Dakota Schedule Analysis

The Coyotes' signature win this season came in an 83-71 victory on November 18 over the DePaul Blue Demons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 76) in our computer rankings.

The Coyotes have three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

South Dakota has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

The Mavericks have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (five).

South Dakota 2023-24 Best Wins

83-71 over DePaul (No. 76) on November 18

84-65 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 177) on November 29

78-73 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 185) on December 3

80-74 on the road over UT Martin (No. 228) on December 16

72-59 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 231) on November 14

South Dakota Leaders

Grace Larkins: 16.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.7 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (20-for-54)

16.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.7 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (20-for-54) Tori Deperry: 10.0 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

10.0 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Kendall Holmes: 9.8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (23-for-68)

9.8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (23-for-68) Nicole Avila-Ambrosi: 5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)

5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42) Alexi Hempe: 6.6 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)

South Dakota Performance Insights

The Coyotes put up 75.6 points per game (66th in college basketball) while allowing 62.5 per contest (149th in college basketball). They have a +183 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.1 points per game.

