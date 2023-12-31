Premier League Anytime Goal Scorer Prop Bets & Odds in the US Today, December 31
We have only two matchs on the Premier League menu Sunday, and anytime goal scorer odds are available in this article.
Top Premier League Goal Scorer Odds Today
Heung Min Son, Tottenham Hotspur (+105)
- Opponent: AFC Bournemouth
- Games Played: 19
- Goals: 11
Richarlison, Tottenham Hotspur (+130)
- Opponent: AFC Bournemouth
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 5
Dominic Solanke, AFC Bournemouth (+160)
- Opponent: Tottenham Hotspur
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 12
Alejo Veliz, Tottenham Hotspur (+175)
- Opponent: AFC Bournemouth
- Games Played: 12
- Goals: 1
Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal FC (+185)
- Opponent: Fulham
- Games Played: 14
- Goals: 3
Edward Nketiah, Arsenal FC (+185)
- Opponent: Fulham
- Games Played: 19
- Goals: 5
Brennan Johnson, Tottenham Hotspur (+185)
- Opponent: AFC Bournemouth
- Games Played: 13
- Goals: 1
Jamie Donley, Tottenham Hotspur (+185)
- Opponent: AFC Bournemouth
- Games Played: 9
- Goals: 0
Kieffer Moore, AFC Bournemouth (+200)
- Opponent: Tottenham Hotspur
- Games Played: 14
- Goals: 0
Bukayo Saka, Arsenal FC (+200)
- Opponent: Fulham
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 5
Leandro Trossard, Arsenal FC (+210)
- Opponent: Fulham
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 3
Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal FC (+210)
- Opponent: Fulham
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 2
Reiss Nelson, Arsenal FC (+240)
- Opponent: Fulham
- Games Played: 19
- Goals: 0
Yago de Santiago Alonso, Tottenham Hotspur (+240)
- Opponent: AFC Bournemouth
- Games Played: 2
- Goals: 0
Emile Smith-Rowe, Arsenal FC (+260)
- Opponent: Fulham
- Games Played: 13
- Goals: 0
Today's Premier League Games
|Matchup
|Kick-off
|TV Channel
|Arsenal FC @ Fulham
|9:00 AM, ET
|AFC Bournemouth @ Tottenham Hotspur
|9:00 AM, ET
|USA Network (Watch on Fubo!)
