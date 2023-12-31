In the upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Devon Toews to find the back of the net for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Toews stats and insights

Toews has scored in five of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Sharks this season in two games (five shots).

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 7.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 147 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Toews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Blues 1 1 0 23:49 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 23:58 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 23:40 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 1 0 1 25:15 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 29:50 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:42 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:49 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:52 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:39 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 26:10 Home L 5-2

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

