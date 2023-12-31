Will Cale Makar Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 31?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is slated for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Cale Makar score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Makar stats and insights
- Makar has scored in eight of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal against the Sharks this season in two games (five shots).
- Makar has picked up four goals and 14 assists on the power play.
- Makar's shooting percentage is 9.0%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 147 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Makar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|24:45
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|25:55
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|22:59
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|28:26
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:21
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|23:20
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:51
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|24:10
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|25:03
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|28:15
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Avalanche vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA
