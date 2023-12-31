Tomas Hertl and Nathan MacKinnon are among the players with prop bets available when the San Jose Sharks and the Colorado Avalanche play at Ball Arena on Sunday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).

Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Avalanche vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

1.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

MacKinnon is Colorado's leading contributor with 56 points. He has 19 goals and 37 assists this season.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Coyotes Dec. 27 1 1 2 4 vs. Coyotes Dec. 23 0 1 1 4 vs. Senators Dec. 21 4 1 5 9 at Blackhawks Dec. 19 0 1 1 3

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)

Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's top contributors through 36 games, with 18 goals and 26 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Coyotes Dec. 27 1 1 2 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Dec. 21 2 0 2 6 at Blackhawks Dec. 19 0 1 1 7

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

Cale Makar has eight goals and 33 assists for Colorado.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 29 0 0 0 4 at Coyotes Dec. 27 0 2 2 5 vs. Coyotes Dec. 23 0 0 0 4 vs. Senators Dec. 21 0 2 2 5 at Blackhawks Dec. 19 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Hertl's 12 goals and 15 assists in 35 games for San Jose add up to 27 total points on the season.

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Dec. 28 0 0 0 2 at Kings Dec. 27 0 0 0 5 at Canucks Dec. 23 1 0 1 1 vs. Coyotes Dec. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Kings Dec. 19 0 0 0 0

Mikael Granlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -208)

Mikael Granlund is a key piece of the offense for San Jose with 23 total points this season. He has scored four goals and added 19 assists in 29 games.

Granlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Dec. 28 0 0 0 0 at Kings Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 at Canucks Dec. 23 1 1 2 4 vs. Coyotes Dec. 21 0 0 0 0 vs. Kings Dec. 19 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.