Cale Makar and William Eklund will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Colorado Avalanche meet the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena on Sunday, December 31 at 8:00 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

Nathan MacKinnon has been vital to Colorado this season, collecting 56 points in 36 games.

Mikko Rantanen has picked up 44 points (1.2 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 26 assists.

Makar's 41 points this season are via eight goals and 33 assists.

Ivan Prosvetov's record is 4-3-1. He has conceded 22 goals (2.8 goals against average) and recorded 213 saves with a .906% save percentage (30th in league).

Sharks Players to Watch

Tomas Hertl is a top offensive contributor for his team with 27 points (0.8 per game), as he has totaled 12 goals and 15 assists in 35 games (playing 20:22 per game).

With 23 total points (0.8 per game), including four goals and 19 assists through 29 games, Mikael Granlund is pivotal for San Jose's offense.

This season, San Jose's Eklund has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) this season.

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen's record stands at 5-9-1 on the season, giving up 52 goals (3.6 goals against average) and collecting 466 saves with a .900% save percentage (39th in the league).

Avalanche vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 2nd 3.61 Goals Scored 2.06 32nd 13th 3.03 Goals Allowed 4.08 32nd 10th 31.8 Shots 25.7 32nd 8th 29.3 Shots Allowed 35.7 32nd 8th 24.24% Power Play % 18.95% 19th 6th 84% Penalty Kill % 73.77% 28th

