Avalanche vs. Sharks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 31
The San Jose Sharks (9-24-3) will attempt to halt a seven-game losing streak when they face the Colorado Avalanche (22-11-3) on the road on Sunday, December 31 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA.
The Avalanche's offense has put up 39 goals in their past 10 outings, while their defense has given up 32 goals. They have recorded 31 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored 13 goals (41.9%). They are 6-3-1 in those contests.
Here's our pick for who will capture the victory in Sunday's game.
Avalanche vs. Sharks Predictions for Sunday
Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final result of Avalanche 5, Sharks 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-400)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Sharks Additional Info
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche are 22-11-3 overall and 1-3-4 in overtime matchups.
- Colorado is 4-3-2 (10 points) in its nine games decided by one goal.
- In the two games this season the Avalanche recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).
- Colorado finished 1-5-0 in the six games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).
- The Avalanche have scored three or more goals in 25 games (20-2-3, 43 points).
- In the 15 games when Colorado has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up 26 points after finishing 13-2-0.
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 13-7-0 (26 points).
- The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 8-4-2 to record 18 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Sharks AVG
|Sharks Rank
|2nd
|3.61
|Goals Scored
|2.06
|32nd
|13th
|3.03
|Goals Allowed
|4.08
|32nd
|10th
|31.8
|Shots
|25.7
|32nd
|7th
|29.3
|Shots Allowed
|35.7
|32nd
|8th
|24.24%
|Power Play %
|18.95%
|20th
|6th
|84%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.77%
|28th
Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
