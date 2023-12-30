The Arizona Bowl will feature the Wyoming Cowboys squaring off against the Toledo Rockets on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Wyoming has been a bottom-25 offense this year, ranking 25th-worst with 324.8 yards per contest. The defensive side of the ball is ranked 50th in the FBS (360.3 yards allowed per game). Toledo has dominated on both offense and defense this season, ranking 25th-best in points per game (33.6) and 23rd-best in points allowed per game (20.6).

Wyoming vs. Toledo Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Channel: Barstool

Barstool City: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Wyoming vs. Toledo Key Statistics

Wyoming Toledo 324.8 (113th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.8 (35th) 360.3 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.5 (33rd) 157.5 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.1 (13th) 167.3 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.8 (68th) 11 (11th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (90th) 21 (30th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (55th)

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has thrown for 1,823 yards, completing 60.6% of his passes and recording 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 403 yards (33.6 ypg) on 101 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Harrison Waylee has 856 rushing yards on 146 carries with five touchdowns.

Wyatt Wieland has hauled in 39 catches for 425 yards (35.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Ayir Asante has put together a 346-yard season so far with six touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes on 37 targets.

John Michael Gyllenborg's 19 grabs are good enough for 316 yards and three touchdowns.

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat for Toledo this season. He has 2,648 passing yards (203.7 per game) while completing 63.4% of his passes. He's tossed 22 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 563 yards (43.3 ypg) on 123 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone is his team's leading rusher with 194 carries for 1,400 yards, or 107.7 per game. He's found the end zone 15 times on the ground, as well. Boone has also chipped in with 15 catches for 216 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Jerjuan Newton's 622 receiving yards (47.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 47 receptions on 74 targets with nine touchdowns.

Junior Vandeross III has caught 44 passes and compiled 611 receiving yards (47.0 per game) with four touchdowns.

Anthony Torres' 35 targets have resulted in 24 receptions for 434 yards and three touchdowns.

