The Arizona Bowl features a matchup of the Wyoming Cowboys (who are only 1.5-point underdogs) and the Toledo Rockets on December 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on Barstool. The contest has a point total of 45.5.

Wyoming vs. Toledo game info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Channel: Barstool

Barstool City: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Wyoming vs. Toledo statistical matchup

Toledo Wyoming 425.8 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.8 (110th) 329.5 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.3 (49th) 203.1 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.5 (65th) 222.8 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.3 (120th) 20 (100th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (12th) 18 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (21st)

Toledo leaders

Andrew Peasley has 20 TD passes and five interceptions in 12 games, completing 60.6% of his throws for 1,823 yards (151.9 per game).

In addition, Peasley has run for 403 yards and seven TDs.

Harrison Waylee has run for 856 yards (71.3 per game) and five touchdowns in 12 games.

In the passing game, Wyatt Wieland has scored five TDs, catching 39 balls for 425 yards (35.4 per game).

Wyoming leaders

In 13 games for the Rockets, DeQuan Finn has led the offense with 2,648 yards (203.7 yards per game) while posting 22 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 63.4% completion percentage.

Finn has been generating offense with his legs, as he's scrambled for 563 yards (4.6 YPC) and seven rushing touchdowns in 13 games.

Peny Boone has generated 1,400 rushing yards (7.2 yards per carry) and 15 touchdowns in 13 games for the Rockets.

As a pass-catcher, Boone has tallied 15 catches on 18 targets for 216 yards and one touchdown.

As part of the Rockets' offense, Jerjuan Newton has caught 47 balls on 74 targets for 622 yards and nine touchdowns.

