The Arizona Bowl features a matchup between the Toledo Rockets (who are 3.5-point underdogs) and the Wyoming Cowboys on December 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on Barstool. The over/under is set at 44.5.

Wyoming is putting up 26.1 points per game on offense this season (76th in the FBS), and is surrendering 22.9 points per game (48th) on the other side of the ball. With 33.6 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Toledo ranks 27th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 26th, surrendering 20.6 points per contest.

Wyoming vs. Toledo Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona Stadium TV Channel: Barstool

Wyoming vs Toledo Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wyoming -3.5 -110 -110 44.5 -110 -110 -185 +150

Wyoming Recent Performance

The Cowboys have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, compiling 392.7 total yards per game over that stretch (-45-worst). They've been more competent on defense, allowing 314.3 total yards per contest (33rd).

The Cowboys rank 68th in scoring offense (32.7 points per game) and 37th in scoring defense (16.3 points per game allowed) over their last three contests.

With 220 passing yards per game on offense (-25-worst) and 231 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-25-worst) over the last three tilts, Wyoming has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball recently.

With an average of 172.7 rushing yards per game on offense and 83.3 rushing yards surrendered on defense over the last three games, the Cowboys rank 82nd and 28th, respectively, during that period.

The Cowboys have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall in their past three games.

Wyoming has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

Week 18 MWC Betting Trends

Wyoming Betting Records & Stats

Wyoming has gone 7-3-1 ATS this season.

The Cowboys have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.

The teams have hit the over in five of Wyoming's 11 games with a set total.

Wyoming has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.

Wyoming has played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has been a dual threat for Wyoming so far this season. He has 1,823 passing yards, completing 60.6% of his passes and throwing 20 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 403 yards (33.6 ypg) on 101 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Harrison Waylee has carried the ball 146 times for a team-high 856 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

Wyatt Wieland's team-leading 425 yards as a receiver have come on 39 catches (out of 56 targets) with five touchdowns.

Ayir Asante has hauled in 20 passes while averaging 28.8 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

John Michael Gyllenborg has compiled 19 grabs for 316 yards, an average of 26.3 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

DeVonne Harris has four sacks to pace the team, and also has four TFL and 31 tackles.

Easton Gibbs, Wyoming's tackle leader, has 93 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and one interception this year.

Wrook Brown leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 38 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

