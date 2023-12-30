Wyoming vs. Toledo: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Arizona Bowl
The Wyoming Cowboys are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+1.5), in this season's Arizona Bowl, where they will oppose the Toledo Rockets. The game will kick off from Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona on December 30, 2023, starting at 4:30 PM ETand airing on Barstool. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the outing.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Wyoming matchup in this article.
Wyoming vs. Toledo Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Channel: Barstool
- City: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
Wyoming vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Toledo Moneyline
|Wyoming Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Toledo (-1.5)
|45.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Toledo (-1.5)
|45.5
|-118
|-102
Wyoming vs. Toledo Betting Trends
- Wyoming is 7-3-1 ATS this year.
- The Cowboys are 4-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- Toledo has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Rockets are 4-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
