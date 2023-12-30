In the contest between the Wyoming Cowboys and Toledo Rockets on Saturday, December 30 at 4:30 PM, our computer model expects the Cowboys to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Wyoming vs. Toledo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toledo (+3.5) Over (44.5) Wyoming 27, Toledo 24

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Wyoming Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Wyoming vs. Toledo? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Cowboys a 63.6% chance to win.

The Cowboys have covered the spread seven times in 11 games.

Wyoming is 3-1 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

There have been five Cowboys games (out of 11) that went over the total this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 44.5 points, 0.6 fewer than the average total in this season's Wyoming contests.

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Rockets.

The Rockets are 5-7-0 ATS this year.

When it has played as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season, Toledo is 1-0 against the spread.

Six of the Rockets' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average total for Toledo games this year is 5.1 more points than the point total of 44.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cowboys vs. Rockets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wyoming 26.1 22.9 30.4 19.7 20 27.4 Toledo 33.6 20.6 14 23 27.8 20.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.